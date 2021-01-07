New Delhi, January 7: India on Thursday reported 20,346 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total coronavirus tally to 1,03,95,278. At present, the country has 2,28,083 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 1,00,16,859 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals, with 19,587 discharges in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. With 222 new fatalities, the death toll in the country has mounted 1,50,336, the Health Ministry. COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Administered to Over 1 Million People in Russia.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India now stands at 96.36 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as percent. The total number of samples tested up to January 6 is 17,84,00,995 including 9,37,590 samples tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date with 19,54,553 total cases in the state. The state reported 4,382 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday while the death toll mounted to 49,825 with 66 new fatalities.

According to the Health Ministry, over 84 percent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states including Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, mass vaccination drive is slated to begin soon. The government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of the drive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).