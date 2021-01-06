Moscow, January 6: Russia has administered Sputnik V, a potential vaccine against coronavirus that causes COVID-19 infection, to more than one million people. "Over 1 million people in Russia have now been vaccinated with Sputnik V," the COVID-19 vaccine's official Twitter handle posted on Wednesday. Russia registered Sputnik V, touted as the world's first vaccine against coronavirus infection, on August 11. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Russia Sets Maximum Wholesale Rate For Sputnik V at $26 For 2 Doses.

Developed by Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Sputnik V is currently undergoing phase 3 trials in different countries. The vaccine is a two-component treatment based on human adenovirus, which makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years. Russia began rolling out the vaccine in early December.

Russian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko on Tuesday said the Sputnik V has demonstrated a high level of efficacy and safety during the trials. "The Russian vaccine Sputnik V has demonstrated high efficacy and safety during the clinical trials and mass vaccination," Fisenko was quoted by Sputnik News as saying.

Russia has claimed 95 per cent efficiency of Sputnik V. "Second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the Sputnik V vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; vaccine efficacy is over 95% 42 days after the first dose," the developer had said.

