New Delhi, December 31: India reported 21,821 new COVID-19 cases, 26,139 recoveries, and 299 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases increased to 1,02,66,674 and the active cases are 2,57,656 on Thursday.

The total recoveries have improved to 98,60,280 and the casualties have increased to 1,48,738 in the country. Ahead of New Year's eve, several cities have imposed night curfew to curb the party revellers from gathering to celebrate. Night Curfew in Delhi Ahead of New Year's Eve: No New Year 2021 Celebration Events to Take Place, No Gatherings at Public Places From 11 PM Today to 6 am on January 1; Check SOPs.

— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

Amid concerns of the new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19) spreading in India, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine getting approved for use in the UK was a “big step forward” and India was days away from getting a vaccine.

Adar Poonawalla also on Monday said Covishield rollout is expected in January and 40-50 million doses of the vaccine have already been stockpiled.

