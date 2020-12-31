Delhi, December 31: Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposed a night curfew in the national capital ahead of New Year's Eve. Not more than five persons are allowed to assemble at a public place, no new year celebration events to take place, no gatherings at public places permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1 and 11 pm of January 1 to 6 am of January 2.

The chief secretary has also directed all District Magistrates, DCPs and all authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of the order. Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till January 2021, to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 Amid Concerns Over New Coronavirus Strain.

Night Curfew in Delhi:

Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposes night curfew in Delhi; Not more than five persons to assemble at public place, no new year celebration events, no gatherings at public places permitted from 11pm of 31st Dec to 6am of 1st Jan and 11pm of 1 Jan to 6am of 2nd Jan pic.twitter.com/EstAg05Wpx — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Government extended lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31, 2021, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be no New Year party in Mumbai this time as the civic body has imposed a night curfew (11 pm to 6 am) up to January 5, 2021. The Uddhav Thackeray government further appealed that children below the age of 10 and elderly citizens older than 60 years of age must avoid venturing out of the home on New Year's eve.

