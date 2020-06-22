New Delhi, June 22: India reported 445 deaths and a spike of 14,821 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total positive cases in India increased to 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases on Monday. The number of cured and migrated patients have improved to 2,37,196. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 13,699, according to the Ministry of Health & Welfare.
Maharashtra is the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 1,32,075 cases. 6170 people have so far died in the state. The state's recovery rate has dipped below 50 percent, now at 49.8 percent. Delhi is in second place with a total of 59,746 and 2,175 people have died in the state. Coronavirus in India: Recovery Rate Increases to 55.49 Percent, Nearly 2 Lakh Samples Tested in Past 24 Hours.
India reports 445 Deaths & 14,821 New COVID-19 Cases:
Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus numbers in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|37
|0
|48
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4562
|4331
|106
|8999
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|120
|15
|0
|135
|4
|Assam
|2019
|3360
|9
|5388
|5
|Bihar
|1979
|5580
|53
|7612
|6
|Chandigarh
|84
|316
|6
|406
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|817
|1447
|11
|2275
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|62
|26
|0
|88
|9
|Delhi
|24558
|33013
|2175
|59746
|10
|Goa
|625
|129
|0
|754
|11
|Gujarat
|6248
|19349
|1663
|27260
|12
|Haryana
|4918
|5557
|160
|10635
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|240
|425
|8
|673
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2492
|3382
|82
|5956
|15
|Jharkhand
|656
|1406
|11
|2073
|16
|Karnataka
|3395
|5618
|137
|9150
|17
|Kerala
|1490
|1661
|21
|3172
|18
|Ladakh
|702
|134
|1
|837
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2373
|9015
|515
|11903
|20
|Maharashtra
|60161
|65744
|6170
|132075
|21
|Manipur
|591
|250
|0
|841
|22
|Meghalaya
|10
|33
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|132
|9
|0
|141
|24
|Nagaland
|70
|141
|0
|211
|25
|Odisha
|1426
|3720
|14
|5160
|26
|Puducherry
|218
|140
|8
|366
|27
|Punjab
|1275
|2700
|99
|4074
|28
|Rajasthan
|2984
|11597
|349
|14930
|29
|Sikkim
|53
|25
|0
|78
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|25866
|32754
|757
|59377
|31
|Telangana
|3861
|3731
|210
|7802
|32
|Tripura
|461
|759
|1
|1221
|33
|Uttarakhand
|817
|1500
|27
|2344
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6186
|10995
|550
|17731
|35
|West Bengal
|5093
|8297
|555
|13945
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7832
|7832
|Total#
|174387
|237196
|13699
|425282
The recovery rate of coronavirus positive cases improved to 55. 49 percent on Sunday. Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 59377 cases so far. The death toll in the state has increased to 757. According to the worldometers metrics, the total number of coronavirus cases across the world jumped to 9,051,398. The death toll has increased to 470,795 cases.
