New Delhi, June 22: India reported 445 deaths and a spike of 14,821 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total positive cases in India increased to 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases on Monday. The number of cured and migrated patients have improved to 2,37,196. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 13,699, according to the Ministry of Health & Welfare.

Maharashtra is the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 1,32,075 cases. 6170 people have so far died in the state. The state's recovery rate has dipped below 50 percent, now at 49.8 percent. Delhi is in second place with a total of 59,746 and 2,175 people have died in the state. Coronavirus in India: Recovery Rate Increases to 55.49 Percent, Nearly 2 Lakh Samples Tested in Past 24 Hours.

India reports 445 Deaths & 14,821 New COVID-19 Cases:

445 deaths and spike of 14,821 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs. Positive cases in India stand at 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated & 13699 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/ucmSdlZRjI — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus numbers in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 37 0 48 2 Andhra Pradesh 4562 4331 106 8999 3 Arunachal Pradesh 120 15 0 135 4 Assam 2019 3360 9 5388 5 Bihar 1979 5580 53 7612 6 Chandigarh 84 316 6 406 7 Chhattisgarh 817 1447 11 2275 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 62 26 0 88 9 Delhi 24558 33013 2175 59746 10 Goa 625 129 0 754 11 Gujarat 6248 19349 1663 27260 12 Haryana 4918 5557 160 10635 13 Himachal Pradesh 240 425 8 673 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2492 3382 82 5956 15 Jharkhand 656 1406 11 2073 16 Karnataka 3395 5618 137 9150 17 Kerala 1490 1661 21 3172 18 Ladakh 702 134 1 837 19 Madhya Pradesh 2373 9015 515 11903 20 Maharashtra 60161 65744 6170 132075 21 Manipur 591 250 0 841 22 Meghalaya 10 33 1 44 23 Mizoram 132 9 0 141 24 Nagaland 70 141 0 211 25 Odisha 1426 3720 14 5160 26 Puducherry 218 140 8 366 27 Punjab 1275 2700 99 4074 28 Rajasthan 2984 11597 349 14930 29 Sikkim 53 25 0 78 30 Tamil Nadu 25866 32754 757 59377 31 Telangana 3861 3731 210 7802 32 Tripura 461 759 1 1221 33 Uttarakhand 817 1500 27 2344 34 Uttar Pradesh 6186 10995 550 17731 35 West Bengal 5093 8297 555 13945 Cases being reassigned to states 7832 7832 Total# 174387 237196 13699 425282

The recovery rate of coronavirus positive cases improved to 55. 49 percent on Sunday. Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 59377 cases so far. The death toll in the state has increased to 757. According to the worldometers metrics, the total number of coronavirus cases across the world jumped to 9,051,398. The death toll has increased to 470,795 cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).