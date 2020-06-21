New Delhi, June 21: The central government on Sunday said the recovery rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases has increased to 55.49 percent and a total of 2,27,755 individuals have recovered from the deadly disease so far in India. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning, 13,919 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, even as the number of cases continues to rise. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

"The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to increase. So far, a total of 2,27,755 patients have been cured. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,925 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The recovery rate has further improved to 55.49% amongst COVID-19 patients," the government said. For the 12th consecutive day, the number of recoveries remained higher than the active ones. COVID-19 Drug FabiFlu Launched by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Priced at Rs 103 Per Tablet.

Presently, there are 1,69,451 active cases. The number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 58,305. According to the government, the number of testing has also increased. "In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 68,07,226," it said. India has become the fourth worst-affected country due to the pandemic as it has been adding over 10,000 since the past 10 days.

India's coronavirus tally surpassed the four lakh-mark on Sunday with the worst daily spike of 15,413 cases, while the death toll too climbed to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with the total count reaching 1,28,205, including 5,984 deaths and 64,153 recoveries.

