New Delhi, October 20: India reported 46,790 COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the past 24 hours. It is for the time since July that the country witnessed a spike of less than 50,000 cases in a single day. India's coronavirus tally on Tuesday inched closer to 76 lakh-mark. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 75,97,064 people have contracted COVID-19 so far in the country. The death toll due to the deadly virus mounted to 1,15,197 on Tuesday. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Currently, there are 7,48,538 active coronavirus cases in the country. Notably, active cases decreased by 23,517 since Monday. Till now, 67,33,328 people have recovered from coronavirus until now, while one person has migrated to another country. When Will Coronavirus End in India? COVID-19 Pandemic Can Be Controlled by February 2021 With Minimal Active Symptomatic Infections, Says Expert Panel.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 88.26 percent. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the country is around 1.50. Till now, over 9.5 crore tests have been conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Sciences (ICMR). On Monday, the ICMR tested 10,32,795 sample for COVID-19. India is the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country. The state's COVID-19 tally crossed the 16 lakh mark even as deaths and new cases continued to plummet on Monday. The state witnessed 125 deaths on Monday taking the state's death toll to 42,240. The state reported 5,984 new cases on Monday. Till now, 16,01,365 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 until now. The state's recovery rate continued to soar, increasing from 85.86 per cent to 86.48 per cent - while the current mortality rate remained stable at 2.64 per cent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).