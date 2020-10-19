New Delhi, October 19: The coronavirus tally in India has now crossed the 75-lakh mark with a total of 75,50,273 cases. In mid-September, the number of active, symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the country had already surged at around 10 lakh, a government expert committee’s report said. According to a report by TOI, the cumulative total coronavirus cases in India may reach 1.06 crore by the end of February 2021, showing a consistent downturn. While the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, the only question that runs in our mind is, When will coronavirus End? or when will India be free from COVID-19? A panel, appointed by the ministry of science and technology, which has scientists from IITs, IISc Bengaluru, ISI Kolkata, has said that the pandemic can be controlled by the start of next year with 'minimal active symptomatic infections' in February 2021. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

The committee warned that the projections would not be correct and the coronavirus cases would see a surge if proper practices like wearing face masks, testing and tracing and quarantine rules were not followed. The expert committee said the coronavirus curve would depend on maintaining all the protocols and maintaining social distancing apart from testing taking place in states and other restrictions. India Reports 55,722 Coronavirus Cases, Over 65,000 Recoveries in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Goes Past 75 Lakh.

The TOI report states that the committee found 30% of the India's population projected to have antibodies as against 14% in August-end which is good news as that is the explanation for the downturn in this pandemic. Experts believe that people have to continue with the protective measures and should not take things lightly as there has been a downward trend. According to the panel, India reached its peak four days earlier than its projection in September and without preventive measures, coronavirus cases in India can rise by 26 lakh in a month.

