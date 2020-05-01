Lockdown in India Extended For Further 2 Weeks Beyond May 4, MHA Gives Details Of What Will Remain Open And Shut in Red, Orange And Green Zones

Vehicles being checked during coronavirus lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 1: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued an order to further extend the coronavirus lockdown for another 14 days, post the completion of second phase of lockdown on May 3. The MHA issued the order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. It also gave a list what will remain open and shut in red, orange and green zones.

Informing about the latest development, the Ministry of Home affairs said, "Ministry of Home Affairs issues order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4." Special Trains Can Transport Stranded Migrant Workers, Students, Tourists Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says MHA Order.

Here's the MHA order about coronavirus lockdown:

Ministry of Home Affairs issues order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4: MHA pic.twitter.com/Cw4bkdMTFU — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, MHA the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday allowed running special trains to transport stranded migrant workers, students and tourists amid the nationwide lockdown imposed because of coronavirus. The order comes hours after the Indian Railways deployed the first special train this morning to ferry stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand. The special train transported 1,400 migrants.