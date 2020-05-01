Lockdown Extended in India Till May 17: Flights, Tains, Inter-State Road Travel Remains Shut; Know What is Open And Shut, Allowed And Disallowed in Red, Orange And Green Zones

Coronavirus Lockdown. Representative Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 1: The central government on Friday announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. During the extended lockdown, there will be certain restrictions as well as relaxations. A complete lockdown will continue in districts identified as red zones, whereas districts that have been declared as orange or green zones will see some relaxations. Scroll down to know what will remain open and what will be closed during the lockdown. Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Updated Based on COVID-19 Hotspots, Check Full State-Wise List With Names of Cities and Districts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines to regulate different activities during the lockdown, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxation in the districts falling in the green and orange zones. Trains services, air travel, interstate movement by roads will remain prohibited across India during the lockdown.

Metro services will also remain shut. All educational institutes and coaching centres will not open till May 17. In districts identified as orange zones, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. India Reports Biggest Single-Day Jump in Coronavirus Death Toll as 77 Die in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Reaches 35,365.

Lockdown Extended in India Till May 17: Know What is Open And Shut in Red, Orange And Green Zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 declared a 21-day countrywide lockdown for the first time to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The restriction was extended on April 14 for another 17 days. The current lockdown 2.0 is ending on May 3.