New Delhi, January 25: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, January 26, 2026, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution that came into force on January 26, 1950. The Republic Day Parade 2026 will be held at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, highlighting India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and technological achievements.

The Republic Day 2026 celebrations will witness the presence of two prominent European leaders, Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, as the chief guests at the Republic Day Parade 2026, underscoring India’s growing global partnerships.

India Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming: When to Watch

The Republic Day 2026 ceremony will begin early in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial at 9:30 AM. India Republic Day 2026 Greetings: Happy Gantantra Diwas Wishes, Messages, Tricolor Photos and HD Wallpapers To Share.

The main Republic Day Parade 2026 will start at 10:30 AM from Kartavya Path and will continue for approximately 90 minutes. Entry for spectators will open at 7:00 AM. Which Republic Day Is India Celebrating in 2026?

Republic Day Parade 2026 Timing

• Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

• Ceremony Begins: 9:30 AM

• Parade Starts: 10:30 AM

• Entry Time: 7:00 AM

India Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch

The Republic Day Parade 2026 live telecast will be available across multiple official platforms:

• Doordarshan (DD National) – Live TV broadcast

• Doordarshan YouTube Channel – Live streaming

• All India Radio (AIR) – Live broadcast on radio and YouTube

• Major Indian news channels – Live coverage nationwide

For viewers looking for immersive coverage, several news platforms will also offer 360-degree live streaming of Republic Day Parade 2026 online.

Watch Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming Below

India Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming: How to Watch Online

Viewers can watch the Republic Day Parade 2026 live online through:

• Official Doordarshan YouTube live stream

• All India Radio’s digital platforms

• Live TV streams on leading news websites and mobile apps

The parade will also feature a special Ministry of Culture tableau themed ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram’, celebrating the national song as a symbol of India’s cultural continuity, collective memory, and civilisational heritage.

