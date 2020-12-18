New Delhi, December 18: Pitching for self-reliance in the defence sector, India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Friday said the country will win the future war with indigenously-developed weapons. Speaking at an event, General Bipin Rawat said the Defence Research and Development Organisation must continue its dedication and commitments to make India's defence sector self-reliant. Defence Acquisition Council Approves Acquisition of Weapons Worth Rs 28,000 Crore; 27,000 Crore to be Sourced From Indian Industries.

"I feel that in case of war in future, we will win it through indigenous weapons," General Rawat said. "At present, our country is facing many challenges along our northern and western borders and the way we are moving towards self-reliance, it is very important that DRDO continues to work diligently," he added. General Rawat also said the government is taking decisions to procure "Made in India" weapons. Did Rajnath Singh Write Letter to PM Modi Saying General Bipin Rawat Wants Removal of Indian Army Chief, XIV Corps Commander? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

"Yesterday, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved proposals to procure equipment worth Rs 30,000 crore. Of them, 90 percent of weapons and equipment will be made in India. DRDO will have significant contribution in all these," he said.

The approved proposals are for the procurement of the DRDO-designed and developed airborne early warning and control systems for the Indian Air Force, next-generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Navy and modular bridges for the Indian Army.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).