New Delhi, July 13: After the violent clash of Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15, several messages spreading fake news are doing rounds on social media about the government's reaction on the entire situation. One such fake message claimed that Defence Minister Singh in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat wanted the removal of Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh for misreading the entire situation. However, PIB Fact Check team debunked the fake message.

The fake letter dated July 6, carries an official logo of Defence Ministry and Singh's signature. The letter read, "I have received a communication from Chief Defence Staff about the recent standoff between Chinese and Indian Army. As per orders, an inquiry has been conducted to find out the reason behind the killing of Indian Army Officers and Troops in Galwan Valley." Government to Lodge FIRs Against Journalists of News Portals Not Registered With RNI? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral WhatsApp Message.

Fake Letter Going Viral on Social Media:

Previously there were news of Gen Bipin Rawat demaning Corps commanders of his own choice, this letter shows hatred he has in heart against Commander 14 Corps pic.twitter.com/o2M8r2vDIU — Madhav Sharma 🇮🇳 माधव शर्मा (@itsMadhavSharma) July 10, 2020

It added, "The inquiry commission concluded that the Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Commander Corps XIV Lieutenant General Harinder Singh misread the situation and acted unprofessionally." The fake document also claimed that General Rawat demanded the removal of both the officers.

The PIB Fact Check in a tweet said, "Claim: An alleged letter, in circulation on Social Media, from Defence minister to PM on some recommendation related to defence matters. #PibFactCheck: It's #Fake. No such letter has been written. Please beware of mischief mongers."

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

Claim: An alleged letter, in circulation on Social Media, from Defence minister to PM on some recommendation related to defence matters.#PibFactCheck: It's #Fake. No such letter has been written. Please beware of mischief mongers. pic.twitter.com/JJaQ8dGkTF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 13, 2020

The Galwan clash took place on the intervening night of June 15-16. In the violent face-off with troops of the Chinese Army, 20 Indian Army soldiers, including a commanding officer, were martyred. According to reports, 45 soldiers of the Chinese Army were severely injured or killed in the clash. However, China did not confirm the number of casualties suffered by its Army.

