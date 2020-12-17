New Delhi, December 17: The Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that its Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared proposals worth Rs 28,000 crore, of which acquisitions worth Rs 27,000 crore would be sourced from Indian industries. India's Defence Acquisition Council Approves Procurement of 72,000 Sig Sauer Assault Rifles.

In a series of tweets, the ministry said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting of the DAC, in which five more cases valued at Rs 25,000 crore were approved under the indigenous design development and manufacture category. Defence Ministry Approves Acquisition of Arms, Military Equipment Worth Rs 2,290 Crore.

"Five cases valued at Rs 25000 Crore are approved under indigenous design development and manufacture category. Particularly note worthy are the Defence Research and Development Organisation designed and developed Airborne Early Warning And Control Systems (AEW&CS) for the Air Force and modular bridges for the Army," the ministry tweeted.