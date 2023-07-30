Srinagar, July 30: An Army soldier has gone missing in mysterious circumstances in J&K's Kulgam district, said officials on Sunday. The soldier, identified as Javed Ahmad, went missing on Saturday. Official sources said Shah had come home to his Asthal village in Kulgam district four days earlier on leave. Chhattisgarh Encounter: Fierce Gunbattle Takes Place Between Security Forces, Naxalites in Sukma; 4-6 Ultras Killed or Injured, Say Officials.

“He went to buy some provisions in his car yesterday around 7.45 p.m. “The car was found abandoned and the soldier’s mobile phone was also found in the abandoned car," sources said.

Reports said the soldier was posted in Ladakh region. No terror outfit has so far owned responsibility for the soldier's abduction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2023 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).