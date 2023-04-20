Jammu, April 20: Five army soldiers were killed while one soldier was injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday when the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire due to likely use of grenades by the terrorists, the army said. "Today, at around 3 p.m., an army vehicle was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area," the army said. Jammu and Kashmir: Five Soldiers Die As Indian Army Vehicle Catches Fire in Poonch (Watch Video).

The army said the vehicle caught fire due to likely use of grenades by terrorists. "Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident," the army said. Indian Army Vehicle Catches Fire in Suspected Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, Five Soldiers Killed (See Pics and Video).

Indian Army Vehicle Catches Fire:

#WATCH | Security forces secure the area where an Army truck was attacked by terrorists in Poonch dist, J&K. 5 personnel of Rashtriya Rifles deployed in this area lost their lives Army says terrorists may have thrown grenades at the truck which led to the vehicle catching fire. pic.twitter.com/Z5JD7gFhZm — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Five Soldiers Killed:

The troops were part of a convoy that came under attack by terrorists in J&K's Poonch: Army sources https://t.co/UG2QOjbzJk — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

"Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to an Army Hospital and is under treatment." The army said operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators.

