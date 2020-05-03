Indian Navy Personnel at INS Hansa Form Human Chain to Show Their Gratitude to COVID-19 Warriors, Watch Video

Indian Navy Personnel at INS Hansa Form Human Chain (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, May 3: In a bid to express gratitude to COVID-19 warriors, 1500 Indian Navy personnel at INS Hansa, Goa, expressed their appreciation by forming a human chain. The Navy officials thanked Corona Warriors in their unwavering commitment in India's fight against the novel coronavirus and for being on the frontline duty at the time of crisis. Catch All the Live News Updates Related to Coronavirus Pandemic in India and Other Parts of the World.

In a video of Indian Navy shared by news agency ANI, the forces can be seen forming a human chain which says "India Salutes Corona Warriors". The clip also carries a hashtag #HarKaamDeshKeNaam. 'Delhi Police Dil Ki Police': AIIMS Doctors Shower Petals on Cops, Watch Heartwarming Video.

Indian Navy Personnel Form Human Chain:

#WATCH 1500 Indian Navy personnel at INS Hansa, Goa express their appreciation by forming a Human Chain and thank the Corona Warriors in their unwavering commitment in #IndiaFightsCorona (Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/h3w6ebL8C3 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

India's armed forces on Sunday showed their gratitude towards those who are working on front line duty- doctors, nurses and police personnel- across the country amid the coronavirus crisis. For the same, the Indian Air Force conducted fly-pasts from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and Dibrugarh to Kutch showering petals at hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

The Navy also illuminated its warships at anchorage from 7.30 pm to midnight on Friday at Porbandar, Mumbai, Vizag, Chennai, Kochi, Karwar, and Port Blair. Forty-six Indian Coast Guard ships also lit up at 25 locations.