Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha. Total positive cases in the state stand at 159 which includes 102 active cases, 56 cured/recovered and 1 death: Health Department, Odisha. COVID-19 deaths in the United States of America (USA) climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

The COVID-19 deaths in the United States of America (USA) continued to mount after 1,435 died due to the the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University tally. Meanwhile, in China, from where the virus originated, 82,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,633 people had died of the disease till Saturday, according to the National Health Commission on Sunday. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates on COVID-19 in India and across the world that take place throughout the day.

Amid the ongoing lockdown in India, thousands of stranded migrant workers gathered at different railway stations to go back to their native land. The Indian Railways has arranged 'Shramik Trains' for these workers to help them reach their homes. A 'Shramik special train' from Maharashtra carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi at around 1:23 am today. Armed Forces to Honour COVID-19 Warriors Today, See IAF Flypast Timings and Navy's Illumination Show Rehearsal Video.

In Punjab, around 270 United Kingdom (UK) nationals left for their country in a special Qatar Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar, amid the lockdown.

In France, at least 24,760 people infected with the COVID-19 have died since March 1. In total, 130,979 people have contracted COVID-19 in France since March 1, the ministry data showed.