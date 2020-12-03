New Delhi, December 3: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said the country's naval force is prepared to deal with the situation if China attempts to violate India's maritime borders. Addressing media, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said the naval force is working in coordination with the Indian Army and Air Force. The remarks come amid ongoing tensions with China in eastern Ladakh. Brahmos Anti Ship Missile Successfully Test-Fired by Indian Navy From INS Ranvijay.

"There is a dual challenge from COVID-19 and Chinese attempts to change the Line of Actual Control. The Navy is prepared to face both these challenges. We have an SOP to tackle the situation if there is an infringement (by Chinese research vessels)," Admiral Karambir Singh said. "The Navy’s activities are in close coordination and synergy with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force," the Navy chief added. China Planned Galwan Valley Incident, Says US Report.

Navy has deployed the P-8I aircraft at various locations on the requirement of the Army and IAF. The Heron surveillance drones have also been deployed on the northern borders. "Two Predator drones taken on lease are helping us to fulfil the capability gap in our surveillance. If Army and IAF feel a requirement for them in the northeast, we can consider it," Admiral Karambir Singh said.

