New Delhi, June 6: The Indian Navy on Tuesday successfully carried out a test to hit an underwater target.

A Navy spokesperson said that the successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo wass a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's and Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain. Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Missile in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

Indian Navy Carries Out Underwater Test

#WATCH An indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo successfully engages an underwater target "It is a significant milestone in Indian Navy's & DRDO's quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain," says Indian Navy. (Video source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/dq99k4If6q — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

"This showcases our commitment to Future Proof Combat Readiness through," the spokesperson added. This is the second sea-level test in a fortnight. Last month, the Navy tested an advanced missile from the destroyer INS 'Mormugao'.

The missile, known as 'Sea Skimming', hit the target floating in the sea from below. According to the Indian Navy, the missile is capable of hitting its target up to a distance of 300 km. In another indigenous move just a week ago, India carried out a successful training launch of Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-1 from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile Using Destroyer INS Mormugao, Hits 'Bulls Eye' (Watch Video).

The Defence Ministry informed that the missile was capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

According to the Ministry, the DRDO is working on a Technology Transfer Policy under which successfully tested products were being transferred to Indian industries for mass production by signing a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology. Till now, the DRDO has signed 670 such agreements.

