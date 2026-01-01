New Delhi, January 1: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has extended the registration deadline for its CEPTAM-11 recruitment drive, giving aspirants additional time to apply. Candidates can now submit online applications at drdo.gov.in until January 11, 2026, instead of the earlier January 1 deadline. The extension also allows more time for completing fee payments and uploading required documents.

The recruitment is being conducted by DRDO’s Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) to fill 764 technical vacancies across Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Link: How To Apply Online at innovateindia.mygov.in To Interact With PM Narendra Modi.

Vacancy Details and Pay Scale

• Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B)

• Vacancies: 561 (Group ‘B’, Non-Gazetted)

• Pay Level: Level 6

• Salary: INR 35,400 to INR 1,12,400 per month

• Technician-A (Tech-A)

• Vacancies: 203 (Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted)

• Pay Level: Level 2

• Salary: INR 19,900 to INR 63,200 per month

Eligibility Criteria

• STA-B:

Candidates must hold a B.Sc degree or a Diploma in Engineering in a relevant discipline. Applicants with higher qualifications such as B.E., B.Tech., or M.Sc. are generally not eligible unless they also meet the specified qualification criteria. UP Police Recruitment 2026 on uppbpb.gov.in: Applications Open for Nearly 33,000 Constable, Jail Warder, and Other Posts; Check Vacancy, Fees, Steps To Apply, Eligibility and More.

• Technician-A:

Applicants must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) and possess a valid ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

• Age Limit:

18 to 28 years as on January 1, 2026, with age relaxation applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and other reserved categories as per government rules.

Selection Process

The CEPTAM-11 recruitment follows a multi-stage selection procedure:

Tier-I CBT: Screening test for STA-B and provisional selection for Tech-A

Tier-II / Skill Test:

• STA-B: Second-level CBT for final merit

• Tech-A: Trade-specific skill test (qualifying nature)

Document Verification & Medical Examination

Steps to Apply for DRDO CEPTAM-11

Visit the official DRDO CEPTAM website

Register using basic personal and contact details

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload required documents, including a live photograph captured through the application portal

Pay the application fee online

Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference

Important Dates

• Last Date to Apply: January 11, 2026

• Last Date for Fee Payment: January 13, 2026

• Application Correction Window: January 14 to January 16, 2026

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

