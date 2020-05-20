Full List of 200 Trains to be Resumed by Indian Railways From June 1, Check Station Names and Routes

Shramik Special Trains |(Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 20: The Indian Railways on Wednesday released the full list of 200 train routes that will see the resumption of passenger services from June 1. The trains would include both AC and non-AC coaches. The list was released a day after Railways Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that non-AC trains would also restart, in addition to the AC trains that began services from May 13. IRCTC Online Ticket Bookings for 200 Non-AC Trains, Set for June 1 Resumption, to Start From 10 am on May 21 at irctc.co.in.

The trains that will resume operations on 200 routes from next month are different from the Shramik Express trains. The latter, while being comprised of only non-AC coaches, are being run under a special arrangement to ferry stranded migrants to their native states.

Check Full List of Trains on 200 Routes to be Resumed by Indian Railways

Indian Railways has released the list of the 200 trains which will be operated from 1st June: Government of India pic.twitter.com/U1SmC4Bn8C — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

The Railways has designated 100 pair of trains that will ply from June 1. Since the trains will carry passengers on both to and fro journeys, a total of 200 routes will be operational from the start of next month. An official statement by the Government of India on resumption of non-AC passenger train services today.

Train services in India were suspended from March 22, ahead of the nationwide lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After days of total suspension, the Shramik Express trains were launched on May 1 to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers to their native states.

Apart from partial restoration of rail services, the government has also permitted the re-start of civil aviation from Monday, May 25. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued to airstations and air carriers on how to ensure social distancing while resuming flight operations.