Indian Railways is all set to use e-Aadhaar authentication for booking the tatkal train tickets, according to Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. "Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets. This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need," Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X, formerly Twitter. Sources said the rollout of this new system is expected to begin later this month. New Tatkal Train Ticket Booking Timings To Come Into Effect From April 15? IRCTC Debunks Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media; Says Booking Timings for Tatkal, Premium Tatkal Bookings and Agents Remain Unchanged.

Indian Railways To Use E-Aadhaar for Tatkal Ticket Bookings

Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets. This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2025

