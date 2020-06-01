India’s COVID-19 Count Mounts to 1,90,535 With 8,392 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 5,394

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 1: COVID-19 cases in India continued to rise with a spike of 8,392 new coronavirus cases and 230 deaths in the last 24 hours in India. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,90,535 on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Of these, 93,322 are active cases while 91,819 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 5,394 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry said. COVID-19 Vaccine Research: How India Is Gearing Up to Foster Legacy of Being ‘Pharmacy of the World’.

The recovery rate in the country is recorded at 47.75 per cent, while the death rate is 2.83 per cent. With the latest spike, India stood at seventh among the world's worst pandemic hit countries. Over six million cases and more than three lakh deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 disease so far across the world. COVID-19 Vaccine Race: China's Sinovac Sure of '99% Success', Targets Release by 2020-End; Moderna Begins 2nd Phase of Clinical Trials.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit with 67,655 coronavirus cases so far. With 89 fatalities on Sunday, the state death toll has touched 2,286. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in the Mumbai region shot above the 51,000-mark on Sunday. The state health department had said that Maharashtra has a recovery rate of 43.35 percent and a mortality (death) rate of 3.37 per cent, with the patient doubling time improving to 17.5 days over last week's 11.3 days, against the national average of 15.7 days.

Here's the tweet:

Spike of 8,392 new #COVID19 cases & 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535 including 93322 active cases, 91819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5394 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Gpy6d3rh4r — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

In India, the government on Saturday took an exit step from the 68-day nationwide lockdown. It announced relaxations in a phased manner up to June 30 except for containment zones. With the unlock 1 plan, the government allowed restaurants, malls, religious places and education sectors to open in a phased manner.

The total number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 6.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 371,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The report stated that the overall number of cases stood at 6,165,181, while the death toll increased to 371,995 across the world.