New Delhi, August 19: The COVID-19 tally in India inched closer to 28-lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 64,531 cases and 1092 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 27,67,274. Of the total cases, 6,76,514 are active cases while 20,37,871 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The death toll in India due to coronavirus mounted to 52,889, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on August 19. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which is now inching closer towards 7 lakh. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: COVAXIN Second Phase Clinical Testing in Gauhati Medical College.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday said that so far, 3,17,42,782 COVID-19 samples have been tested till August 18. It added saying that of the samples tested till now, a total of 8,01,518 samples were tested on a single day on Tuesday. India's COVID-19 Fatality Rate Drops to 2.46%, Recovery Rate Inches Closer to 63%.

Here's the tweet:

India continues to be the third worst hit country due to coronavirus after the US and Brazil. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 6,15,477 cases and 20,687 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,49,654 cases and 6,007 deaths. The southern state is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Munbai's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,30,410 with addition of 931 new cases while the 49 deaths took the death toll to 7,219, the BMC said . Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi reached 1,54,641 with 1,374 fresh cases till Tuesday night while the death toll mounted to 4,226. Kerala reported 1,758 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking infection tally to 47,898, while the death toll mounted to 175 in the southern state.

