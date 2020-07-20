New Delhi, July 20: India’s COVID-19 case fatality rate continues to register a "steady downfall" and is one of the lowest in the world, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Crediting effective clinical management of the moderate and severe coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the mortality rate has dropped to 2.46 percent. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.62 percent, it added. Effects of COVID-19 Will Continue to Surface Over the Next Decade, Says Market Research Firm Forrester.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients exceeds India’s active caseload by 3,09,627 with 7,00,086 people having recovered from the disease so far, the Health Ministry said as the coronavirus infection tally surged to 11,18,043 and the death toll rose to 27,497 on Monday. There are 3,90,459 active cases and all are under medical supervision. "22,664 COVID patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.62%," it added.

India's COVID-19 Mortality And Recovery Rate:

#CoronaVirusUpdates: 📍Case Fatality Rate in the country continues to register a steady downfall. It has dropped to 2.46% today. ➡️India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rates in the world. ➡️More than 7 lakhs Persons have Recovered from #COVID19#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/0NUA12Ttbb — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) July 20, 2020

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 40,425 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing its tally to 11,19,043 on Monday. India once again crossed one lakh cases within three days. India crossed 10 lakh Covid-19 cases on July 17, and added another one lakh before July 20. India continues to be the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,10,455 cases and 11,854 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,70,693 cases, and 2,481 deaths. With 1,22,793 cases and 3,628 fatalities, Delhi remained the third worst-hit city in the country. Karnataka emerged as a new hotspot state and is nearing 65,000 cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Karnataka (63,772), Gujarat (48,355), Uttar Pradesh (49,247), Rajasthan (29,434), Madhya Pradesh (22,600), West Bengal (42,487), Haryana (26,164), Andhra Pradesh (49,650), Telangana (45,076), Assam (23,999), Jammu and Kashmir (13,899), Kerala (12,480), Odisha (17,437) and Bihar (26,569).

