New Delhi, December 22: India recorded 19,556 new COVID-19 cases, 30,376 recoveries, and 301 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has increased to 1,00,75,116 on Tuesday. The active cases have jumped to 2,92,518. The number of recoveries has improved to 96,36,487.

The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 1,46,111. The Maharashtra government on Monday announced to impose night curfew in all municipal corporation areas of the state from 11 pm to 5 am. The curfew will remain in place from December 22 till January 5, 2021. The development came amid reports of a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom. Night Curfew in Maharashtra From December 22 to January 5; 14-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Passengers Arriving From Europe and Middle East.

India Records 19,556 New coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours:

India records 19,556 new COVID-19 cases, 30,376 recoveries, and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 1,00,75,116 Active cases: 2,92,518 Total recoveries: 96,36,487 Death toll: 1,46,111 pic.twitter.com/iAFYxw56VT — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Fresh worries have erupted after a new strain of coronavirus from UK has started creating panic across the world. On Monday, India suspended all flight services to the United Kingdom. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that all flights originating from the UK to India would be suspended till December 31, 2020. The suspension of flights will start with effect from 11:50 pm on December 22. The flights from India will also remain suspended during the same period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).