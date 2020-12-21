Mumbai, December 21: The Maharashtra government on Monday announced to impose night curfew in all municipal corporation areas of the state from 11 pm to 5 am. The curfew will remain in place from December 22 till January 5, 2021. The development came amid reports of a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom. India Suspends All UK Flights From Tuesday Night Till December 31 Over Concerns of New Strain of Coronavirus.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired meeting earlier in the day to discuss the prevailing situation of coronavirus in the state. The state government also announced 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine for all the passengers arriving from Europe and the Middle East.

ब्रिटनमध्ये कोरोना विषाणूचा नवा प्रकार आढळून आल्याच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर आज मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी खबरदारीच्या उपाययोजनांसाठी बैठक घेतली.राज्यात उद्यापासून ५ जानेवारीपर्यंत महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रात रात्री ११ ते पहाटे ६ पर्यंत संचारबंदी लागू करण्याचा निर्णय घेण्यात आला. pic.twitter.com/Ev6FxnQZks — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 21, 2020

On Monday, India suspended all flight services to the United Kingdom (UK) amid reports of a new strain of coronavirus in the European country. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that all flights originating from the UK to India would be suspended till December 31, 2020. No Evidence That New Variant of Coronavirus More Deadly, Says WHO Official.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 19 made the announcement about the new variant of the Sars-Cov-2, saying it has spread rapidly in parts of the country, and was estimated by scientists to be 70 per cent more transmissible. Countries like Germany, Russia, Italy, France and Belgium also suspended flights from the UK.

