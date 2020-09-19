New Delhi, September 19: India’s first Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) COVID-19 test has been approved for use in India. The first CRISPR has been developed by the Tata Group and CSIR-IGIB, the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Sunday. According to reports, the test uses cutting-edge, futuristic gene-editing tool- Crispr-Cas9 which targets and identifies the genomic sequences of the novel coronavirus in the samples of suspected individuals. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Says 'Corona Vaccine Will Be Available by Early Next Year'.

What is CRISPR

CRISPR is a family of DNA sequences found in the genomes of prokaryotic organisms such as bacteria and archaea. Prokaryotic organisms are unicellular organisms that lack organelles or other internal membrane-bound structures

These sequences are derived from DNA fragments of bacteriophages that had previously infected the prokaryote.

CRISPR is a technology that can be used to edit genes and, as such, will likely change the world In May, CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and Tata Sons had signed an agreement for licensing of the knowhow of a COVID-19 diagnostic kit. Banmali Agrawala, President - Infrastructure and Defence and Aerospace, Tata Sons was quoted by Livemint saying, “We are happy to enter into a partnership with IGIB for further development and commercialization of this CRISPR based technology for COVID-19 detection". The official added saying that the technology uses a test protocol that is simple to administer and easy to interpret enabling results to be made available to the medical fraternity in relatively lesser time, as compared to other test protocols.

