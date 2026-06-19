IndiGo Flight Struck by Lightning at Kolkata Airport: Passengers Unhurt, Ground Staff Evaluated

An Agartala-bound IndiGo aircraft carrying 147 passengers and crew members was struck by lightning at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on Friday morning. The incident occurred during a severe thunderstorm that swept across Kolkata and its adjoining districts, prompting immediate precautionary responses from airport authorities. No passengers or cabin crew sustained injuries.

The aircraft, operating as IndiGo flight 6E6068 (registration VT-IPW), was stationed at aerobridge 56L and preparing for departure when the strike occurred at approximately 9:25 AM. There were 141 passengers and six crew members on board the plane at the time. The Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) had already issued active weather alerts for the region due to heavy rains and deteriorating atmospheric conditions. SriLankan Airlines Flight Hit by Lightning, Makes Emergency Return to Colombo; All 223 Onboard Safe (Watch Video).

While those inside the cabin remained completely unhurt, two ground personnel working near the stationary aircraft were slightly affected by the peripheral electrical discharge. Airport officials confirmed that both individuals were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. They were later declared normal and discharged after receiving necessary treatment.

Following standard aviation safety protocol, IndiGo safely deboarded all passengers from the affected aircraft to facilitate a thorough structural and engineering evaluation of the airframe. To minimize disruption, the airline arranged an alternative aircraft (registration VT-ICD) to assume the route. The passengers subsequently departed for Agartala at approximately 12:50 PM. Mangaluru Airport Enhances Landing Safety with CAT-I Lighting System.

The severe morning weather caused minor ripples across regional flight schedules. Heavy downpours also resulted in widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion across key sectors of Kolkata throughout Friday. IndiGo released a statement acknowledging that adverse weather conditions over the city had impacted overall operations and stated that they were monitoring the situation closely to ensure optimal flight safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).