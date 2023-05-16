Mumbai, May 16: In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly strangled his son to death and later film the act in Indore. The alleged murder took place on Sunday, May 14 in Indore's Limbodi under Tejaji Nagar police station area limits. The deceased child has been identified as Prateek. Police officials said that the accused left a mobile phone in the room which recorded the entire act.

As per a report in the Times of India, the police recovered the mobile from the crime scene. The accused has been identified as Shashikant (32). An officer privy to the case said that the accused killed his son due to an ongoing dispute with his second wife. Cops said that Shashikant's second wife was unwilling to return home from her maternal home in Rajgarh district. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Shot Dead on Busy Street by Two Bike-Borne Criminals in Dhar.

How Did the Murder Come to Light?

While the incident took place on Sunday, it came to light the next day when the grandparents of the child went to see him, who was sleeping with his father on the first floor of the house. However, the grandparents found the child unconscious and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Following this, the family members approached the police.

Speaking about the incident, RD Kanwa, Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge said, "The accused killed his son probably on Sunday night. He had asked the boy to come along with him on the first floor of the house to sleep with him after dinner." Kanwa further said that the accused filmed the act on his mobile phone and left it in the room before fleeing from the spot. Indore Shocker: Man Kills Younger Brother, Pushes His Wife Off Terrace After Fight Over Using Washroom in Juna Risala.

The murder came to light when the deceased child's grandparents went to look for their son, who was missing. When they went inside the room, they found the child lying motionless on the soda. While the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, by then it was too late.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).