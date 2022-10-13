Indore, October 13: In an unfortunate incident, a 40-year-old man killed his brother and pushed his wife off the terrace of their house after a dispute over using washroom in Juna Risala area of Sadar Bazaar on Wednesday night.

Times of India quoted ACP Rajeev Bhadoriya as saying that Majju alias Majid and his brother Hamid, 38, had fought over using washroom in their house. The family members of the brothers also got involved in the fight. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife's Paramour With Help of His Brother in Bhandup, Both Accused Arrested

The fight got so intense that Majju, his two daughters and wife Naseema attacked Hamid with blunt sticks. He received severe injuries on his head and started bleeding profusely and died on the spot. Mumbai Shocker: Upset Over Altercation With Brother-in-Law, Man Stabs Estranged Wife With Knife at Churchgate Railway Station, Held

Meanwhile, when Hamid’s wife Ayesha attempted to rescue him and tried to intervene in the fight, Majju pushed her from the stairs leading to the terrace. She fell on the ground and received multiple fractures. The woman was rushed to hospitalwhere she was admitted in the ICU.

A case of murder was registered against Majju, his wife Naseema and two daughters. Naseema has been arrested whereas two daughters and Majju managed to flee the spot after committing the crime, said Sadar Bazaar police station in-charge Sunil Shrivastava. Police have launched manhunt to nab the accused. Police said that further investigation into the incident is underway and they will soon apprehend the remaining accused.

