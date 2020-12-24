Amethi, December 24: Acclaimed shooter Vartika Singh registered a case against Union Minister Smriti Irani and three people, including her secretary of corruption. According to Navbharattimes report, Vartikha alleged that she was demanded to pay Rs 25 lakh with the promise of making her a member of the Central Commission for Women.

Vartika Singh alleged that she was misled by Smriti Irani and her close contacts who informed that the rate for being a member of the Central Commission for Women was Rs 1 crore, but looking at her profile, they have reduced it to Rs 25 Lakh. Vartika Singh, International Shooter, Wants to be Hangwoman For Nirbhaya Rapists, Writes Letter to Amit Shah in Blood.

In addition to this, the international shooter further alleged that one of Smriti's contacts also talked offensive with her on social media. Vartika then threatened to expose the truth in front of everyone.

