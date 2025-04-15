Bhopal, April 15: Doctors in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur recently saved the lives of two babies after performing complex surgeries on a six-month-old girl and a 1.5-year-old boy. The complex surgeries were performed at the ENT department of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College. It is reported that a six-month-old girl from Damoh was operated upon after a worm got stuck in her chest.

On Monday, April 14, the baby girl experienced a sharp pain all of a sudden, which led her to cry continuously. She was rushed to the Damoh District Hospital; however, doctors at the hospital could not clarify the situation and referred her to Jabalpur Medical College. According to a report in FPJ, the girl was immediately admitted to the pediatric ward as she faced difficulty breathing. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: Man Collapses and Dies While Entering Factory in Madhya Pradesh, Heart Attack Suspected; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The six-month-old girl's family said that their daughter started crying at around 10 AM all of a sudden while she was playing. The head of the ENT department examined the baby girl and found that air was not entering her lungs and was swelling like a balloon. The same night, the girl was taken to the operation theater and given anesthesia.

During the surgery, doctors looked through a machine and found a yellow worm stuck in the chest. They operated on the baby girl and safely removed the worm. The same night, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy from Katni was admitted to the hospital's ENT department because he was crying continuously. When doctors examined the baby boy, they learned that something was stuck in the windpipe. Bhopal Food Poisoning: 19 College Students of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Fall Sick After Eating Hostel Food in Madhya Pradesh.

They removed a piece of chicken measuring one centimeter from the child's chest during surgery. It is reported that the baby boy had swallowed a chicken piece while eating.

