In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 42-year-old man died suddenly after he collapsed at the gate of a factory in Indore. The alleged incident caught on camera occurred on Monday, April 14. The viral video of the incident shows the man walking through the gate and suddenly collapsing on the ground. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the deceased man was identified as Kamlesh Lodhi, a resident of Patel Colony near Aurobindo Hospital. It is reported that Lodhi was working at Dhananjay Company on Sanwer Road in Indore. Police officials said that Kamlesh had just finished some work outside and was returning to the factory's gate when he felt uneasy, collapsed and died on the spot. While the cause is believed to be a heart attack, police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death. Indore Shocker: Elderly Man Kills Wife With Pair of Scissors in Madhya Pradesh, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of Building.

Man Collapses and Dies in Indore (Disturbing Video)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)