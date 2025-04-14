Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): 19 college students got food poisoning in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after eating food served during a party at their college hostel, according to doctors at Sharda hospital.

Umesh Sharda, the owner of the hospital where students of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) were admitted, told ANI that the students complained of vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever. The 19 students had consumed food from the hostel, where a party was hosted.

"Everyone had the same complaint of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever. Around 19 children have come and all were suffering from the same disease. It seems to be a case of food poisoning. There was a party in their college, so the food they ate there caused this," Sharda told ANI on Sunday.

The hospital owner said the condition of the students has improved, and they have been discharged after getting treatment.

One of the admitted students, while speaking to ANI, said that they had fallen ill on Friday afternoon, with symptoms of stomach pain and vomiting. Yug Bharadwaj

"We had eaten these pulses, rice, and so on last night. Lentil rice and potato curry were prepared. Since eating it, the health of the children started getting worse from yesterday afternoon. I also had severe stomach pain, and people were getting fever and vomiting," the student, Yug Bharadwaj, told ANI.

While demanding further action be taken to ensure that the mistake is not repeated, he said that only one person from the hospital admin came in to check on them.

"I demand that such a serious mistake does not happen again...but for now no one has talked to us, just yesterday a person from the hostel came, and only friends have come in," he added.

According to the students, around 285 students live in the hostel where the incident occurred.

Another student, Siddharth Dohre, said that this was the first such incident of food poisoning which has happened in the hostel.

"This has happened for the first time. Till now I have not complained about the bad food...but I demand that the quality of the food be improved. The hygiene which is followed for making the food is not good," he told ANI.

He said that the cause of his sickness could be the aloo parantha which was served in the hostel, adding, "I study in MANIT, I am studying BTech, I had eaten Aloo Paratha on Saturday morning. This happened because of that. All the children stay in the hostel. Many people have been admitted, some were not admitted, but they got stomach pain and vomited." (ANI)

