Jammu and Kashmir: Ajay Pandit, A Sarpanch From Anantnag District, Killed After Terrorists Opened Fire At Him

File image of security personnel in Jammu & Kashmir | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, June 8: A Sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir lost his life after being attacked by a group of terrorists in Anantnag district on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, the terrorists fired upon the civilian at main road in Lukbawan in Anantnag district today at 6 pm. The civilian has been identified as a Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandit. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. No militant outfit has claimed the responsibility for the killing so far.

The man was a sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party. He was shot at by the unknown terrorists in his native village at around 6 pm, a police official said. "Today at about 6 pm some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital", Police said. Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Shopian Encounter, 9 Killed in Past 24 Hours.

#UPDATE Today at about 6 pm some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital: Jammu & Kashmir Police https://t.co/7TOUPs8cHl — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, a total of four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours. Reports inform that officials had received intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area following which the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation.