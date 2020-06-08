Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Shopian Encounter, 9 Killed in Past 24 Hours

File image of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, June 8: Four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday. The identities of slain terrorists were not immediately known. This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours. After receiving specific information about the presence of militants, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pinjora area of Shopian. General Bipin Rawat Lauds Bravery of Army Personnel Martyred in Hardwara Encounter, Says They Lived Up to The Motto ‘Service Before Self’.

The cordon-and-search operation turned into an encounter reportedly after hiding terrorists fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated. Four terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. In the past 24 hours, security forces have neutralised nine terrorists in Shopian district. Prior to the Pinjora encounter, security forces killed five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a self-styled commander, in Reban area of the district.

Following the encounter, defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said that there had been no collateral damage to the security forces during the operation. On Saturday, suspected terrorists shot dead a civilian at the Bomai area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The victim was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Najar. On June 5, a terrorist was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district during an encounter with the security forces.