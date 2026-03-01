Srinagar, March 1: Authorities in Srinagar have ordered a two-day holiday for all schools and colleges across the Kashmir Valley starting Monday, March 2, 2026. The decision comes as widespread protests erupted in Srinagar and other districts following the confirmed death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli military strike. To maintain law and order, officials have also curtailed mobile internet services in several parts of Srinagar, citing the need to prevent the spread of rumors and inflammatory content.

The suspension of academic activities serves as a precautionary measure as thousands of protesters, primarily from the Shia Muslim community, took to the streets on March 1. Demonstrations centered around Srinagar’s commercial hub, Lal Chowk, and the Zadibal area, with participants carrying black flags and portraits of the late Iranian leader. While the protests remained largely peaceful, the Jammu and Kashmir administration moved to close educational institutions to ensure the safety of students and staff amid a call for a complete shutdown by several religious and political organizations.

Two-Day School and College Holiday in Srinagar

According to News18 report, the Divisional Administration of Srinagar confirmed that all government and recognised private schools, as well as colleges, will remain closed on March 2 and March 3, 2026. This sudden holiday follows the conclusion of the scheduled winter break, which was originally set to end on February 28. Parents have been advised to keep children indoors as security forces maintain a heavy presence in sensitive zones across the city.

Internet Curtailed Amid Protests

In addition to the school closures, mobile data speeds have been significantly reduced or suspended in parts of the valley. Residents in Srinagar reported that 4G and 5G services became erratic on Sunday afternoon as crowds gathered at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower). Authorities stated that the "digital clampdown" is a temporary measure to manage the volatile situation and stop the circulation of unverified videos that could incite further unrest.

The death of Ayatollah Khamenei has had a profound impact on Kashmir’s Shia population, which maintains deep religious ties to Iran. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed "deep concern" over the developments and appealed for calm, urging citizens to grieve peacefully. The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have supported the call for a mourning period, leading to the closure of markets and public transport in various sectors of the summer capital.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

