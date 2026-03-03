Srinagar, March 3: All schools and colleges across the Kashmir Division will remain closed till March 7, 2026, as a precautionary measure in view of the ongoing protests and tense situation in the Valley. The decision, confirmed on the evening of March 3, applies to all government and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities.

The move comes amid heightened tensions following the killing of Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by US-Israeli forces which have triggered demonstrations in parts of the Valley. Authorities said the step has been taken to ensure the safety of students, teaching staff and non teaching employees, while maintaining public order. Kashmir Shutdown: Schools, Colleges, Universities Closed for 2 Days Amid Protests Over Killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, LG Manoj Sinha Appeals to Communities to Stay Peaceful.

School Holiday in Kashmir Till March 7

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo stated that the closure is purely precautionary and aimed at safeguarding young learners. She added that further decisions regarding reopening will be taken after a detailed ground assessment of the law and order situation.

The shutdown affects thousands of students, including those who were scheduled to resume classes after the winter break. Security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any disruption and maintain calm. Karnataka: Shia Muslims in Chikkamagaluru Protest Against US, Israel for Killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Watch Video).

Officials reiterated that the government is closely monitoring developments and will review the situation before March 7 to decide the next course of action.

