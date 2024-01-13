Srinagar, January 13: An army soldier was killed on Saturday while performing an "operational" task in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Terrorists Fire at Indian Army Vehicle in Poonch District, No Casualty Reported

Army Soldier Killed During ‘Operational Task’

Gunner Gurpreet Singh lost his life while performing an operational task in the forward area in Baramulla Sector. Gunner Gurpreet Singh hails from Gurdaspur, Punjab and is survived by his mother Smt Lakhwinder Kaur. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with… pic.twitter.com/ATZjryTYm7 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

Official sources said that the Army soldier identified as gunner, Gurpreet Singh, was killed while performing an "operational task" in the forward area of Baramulla district. "The soldier belonged to Gurdaspur area of Punjab," the sources said.

