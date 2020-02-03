Jammu and Kashmir: Awantipora Police Arrest 4 For Links With Banned Terror Outfit JeM

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, February 3: The Awantipora police arrested four terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) today (Monday). Investigations revealed that the four associates arrested provided active support to active terrorists of JeM operating in the area. The cases have been registered against the arrested accused, said report. Awantipora Encounter: One Indian Army Jawan, One SPO of Jammu And Kashmir Police Martyred.

The arrested have been identified as Mohd Amin, Mohd Rafiq and Fayaz Lone, residents of Pulwama, and Maqbool Dar, a resident of Awantipora. Jammu & Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Shopian, Arms and Ammunition Seized.

As per police records they were involved in assisting JeM terrorists operating in areas around Awantipora.

They were providing logistic support and shelter to the terrorists, including JeM commander Qari Yasir and his other terror associates who were recently killed in an encounter at Awantipora.

"Cases under relevant sections of law are registered at respective police stations and further investigation in the matter is in progress," a police statement said. Police is also investigating the role of four other persons for their involvement in supporting terror activities in the area and aiding terrorists in the area.