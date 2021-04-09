Srinagar, April 9: An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in the South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Awantipora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Nowbugh Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).