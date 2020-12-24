Srinagar, Dec 24: An encounter started between the terrorists and the security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The encounter took place in the Kreeri area after the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Two CRPF Jawans Martyred, 3 Injured After Terrorists Attack Road Opening Party at Pampore Bypass of Pulwama.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

