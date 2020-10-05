Pulwama, October 5: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred after terrorists opened fire upon road opening party (ROP) of the force at Pampore bypass in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. Three jawans also sustained in the attack. Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists Fire Upon CRPF Patrolling Party in Sopore, Some CRPF Jawans, Civilians Injured.

The injured jawans have been immediately evacuated to District Hospital. The incident took place at 12:30 pm. According to reports, at the time of the attack, CRPF personnel along with Jammu and Kashmir police were carrying out road opening duty at Kandijhal Bridge in Pampore. CRPF Jawan Martyred in Terrorist Attack in Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag District.

Tweet by ANI:

Jammu and Kashmir: Five CRPF jawans injured after terrorists fired upon road opening party (ROP) of CRPF at Pampore bypass. They have been evacuated to District Hospital. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/zvK4ls05F3 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

The entire area has been cordoned off. Operation has been launched to nab the terrorists. More details are still awaited.

