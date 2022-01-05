Srinagar, Jan 5: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chandgam area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Chandgam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman Shot Dead by Terrorists in Srinagar.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

