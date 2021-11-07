A policeman was shot dead in by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. "At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo," the officials added, officials said.

Jammu & Kashmir | A 29-year old policeman shot dead by terrorists in Batamaloo area of Srinagar: Police source — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

