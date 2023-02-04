Poonch/Jammu, February 4: An army jawan was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. The landmine went off when a group of soldiers were patrolling a forward area in the Kerni sector in the morning, they said. Joshimath-Like Crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, Cracks Appear in Houses in Nai Basti of Thathri Doda (See Pics and Videos).

The injured soldier, Lance Naik Anshul Rawat, was immediately given medical aid and was later airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment, the officials said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, they said.