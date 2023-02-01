Srinagar, February 1: Two persons were killed while four others rescued from a snow avalanche on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort. Both persons killed by the avalanche are reportedly foreigners. Video: Avalanche Hits Afarwat Peak in Gulmarg, Rescue Operations Underway.

Exact identity was being established. The rescued persons are also foreign tourists, said officials. "Two persons were killed by a massive avalanche in Affarwat heights of Gulmarg while four others were rescued.

Sad news. 4 foreigners dead in Gulmarg avalanche. pic.twitter.com/hCjC2g1TFd — Dr Tariq Tramboo (@tariqtramboo) February 1, 2023

"After receiving information about the avalanche, a massive rescue operation was launched. Bodies of two persons killed by the avalanche were recovered while four persons were rescued alive. "Rescue operation is still going on to find out if more bodies are buried under the avalanche debris," officials said.

