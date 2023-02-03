Thathri Doda in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a Joshimath-like crisis wherein the land is sinking, resulting in cracks in the houses. Over 20 houses and other infrastructures have developed cracks, triggering panic. Over 12 families have shifted to safer locations. Uttarakhand: Cracks Appear on Houses and Buildings in Chamba Town (See Pics).

Cracks Appear on Houses in Nai Basti:

Cracks in several houses in the Nai Basti area of Thathri Doda, #JammuKashmir. Around one dozen families shifted to safer places.#Joshimath #joshimathsinking #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/UTPxXHZ5O8 — M. Nuruddin (@nuristan97) February 3, 2023

Joshimath-Like Crisis in Jammu and Kashmir:

After Joshimath, Cracks Appear In Buildings In Jammu And Kashmir’s Doda Read More | https://t.co/ZC2j8p8Qjj pic.twitter.com/7Woow6NqXF — Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) February 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)